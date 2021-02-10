Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Sells 9,364 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 548,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.