Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells 12,032 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45.

Shares of TWTR opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 121,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Twitter by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

