Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $102.50

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $102.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $84.87 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

