Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,611,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. 2,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.