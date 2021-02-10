Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EV. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

NYSE:EV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $71.36. 43,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

