Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $532,000. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 53.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $164.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $166.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

