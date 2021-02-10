Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. 441,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.