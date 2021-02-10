Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.93. 72,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,191. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

