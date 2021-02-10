Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,984 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 216.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,844. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

