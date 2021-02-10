Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $204.05. 15,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,945. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.75 and its 200 day moving average is $200.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

