Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE IFP opened at C$27.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

