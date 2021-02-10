Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.60. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 37,200 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$15.80 million and a PE ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54.

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

