International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $799.41

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $799.41 and traded as high as $862.00. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $849.00, with a volume of 60,181 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 799.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $12.40. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.54%.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Jim Horsburgh acquired 15,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

