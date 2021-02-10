Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) & Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) Critical Comparison

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intrepid Potash and Emerge Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 1 1 0 2.00 Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus price target of $7.37, indicating a potential downside of 76.77%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -12.34% -4.43% -3.27% Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Emerge Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $220.07 million 1.92 $13.63 million $1.00 31.71 Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A

Intrepid Potash has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerge Energy Services.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Emerge Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment offers Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company provides salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.