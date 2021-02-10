Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. 23,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

