Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.