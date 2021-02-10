Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ocean Endowment Partners LLC

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.5% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.46. 1,874,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,037,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $334.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.