Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

