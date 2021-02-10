Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,078. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

