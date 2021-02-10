Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TVPKF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS: TVPKF) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2021 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/8/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/18/2020 – Travis Perkins had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of TVPKF stock remained flat at $$18.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins plc has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

