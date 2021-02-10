Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the quarter. Luminex accounts for 2.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 1.17% of Luminex worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

LMNX stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

