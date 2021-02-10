Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,132 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 291.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

