Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

