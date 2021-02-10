Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 643 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,616,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Shares of MA opened at $333.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

