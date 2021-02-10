Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 862% compared to the typical volume of 313 call options.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

