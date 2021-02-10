Investors Purchase High Volume of LG Display Put Options (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,273 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,985% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

LPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

