Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 567 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,012% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

