Invitae (NVTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,649 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.