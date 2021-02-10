Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.59

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 121950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Ion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.96 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42.

About Ion Energy (CVE:ION)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores and develops lithium assets in Asia. The company also explores for potassium and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine project covering an area of approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

