Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

