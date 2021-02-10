iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stock Position Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 137,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD remained flat at $$52.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

