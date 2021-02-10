iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. 6,421,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

