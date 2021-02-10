iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $392.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

