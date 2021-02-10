iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.18

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.18 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 61879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJR. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

