iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $90.45.

