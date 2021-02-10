iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

IOO opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

