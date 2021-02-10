iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,252,000 after acquiring an additional 818,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 411,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 112,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 99,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,097. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

