iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $$25.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,544. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

