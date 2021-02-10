iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 675,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

