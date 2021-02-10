iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

