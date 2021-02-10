iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

