iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.70

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and traded as high as $44.55. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 406,749 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWN. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWN)

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

