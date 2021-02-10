iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) (LON:SPOL) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,272.50

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) (LON:SPOL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,272.50 and traded as low as $1,228.22. iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) shares last traded at $1,233.77, with a volume of 6,290 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,272.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,218.13.

