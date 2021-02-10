iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

