iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $222.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average is $198.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $222.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

