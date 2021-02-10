iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 56,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $336.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

