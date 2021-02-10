iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.18

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.18 and last traded at $153.05, with a volume of 4789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,438,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

