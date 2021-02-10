iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.99

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.99 and last traded at $132.94, with a volume of 14583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

