iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 222,502 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 165,516 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,168,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,443,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $133.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.