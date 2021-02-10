iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,113. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

